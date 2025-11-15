ETV Bharat / international

US And Several Arab States Urge 'Swift Adoption' Of UN Gaza Resolution

A Palestinian woman walks through a rainstorm past buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. ( AP )

United Nations: The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, called on Friday for the UN Security Council to quickly adopt a US resolution endorsing Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration," the countries said in a joint statement, adding they were seeking the measure's "swift adoption."

Last week, the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.

A draft of the resolution seen Thursday by AFP "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza -- that Trump would theoretically chair -- with a mandate running until the end of 2027.

It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip. Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state.

Friday's joint statement comes as Russia circulated a competing draft resolution to Council members that does not authorise the creation of a board of peace or the immediate deployment of an international force in Gaza, according to the text seen Friday by AFP.