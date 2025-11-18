ETV Bharat / international

US, India Trade Deal Can Be Worked Out 'Soon': Trump Administration Official

New York: A senior Trump administration official has said that a trade deal between India and the US can be worked out "soon". "Yeah, we were for sure very close. I've spoken to the ambassador...you know, we've had visits,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

He was asked about the trade deal with India, and that Washington was “so close so many times” on finalising the deal. India and the US have been negotiating the proposed bilateral trade agreement since March. So far, the two sides have held six rounds of negotiations.

Hassett pointed to the "complicated situation" of India's "interaction" with Russia.