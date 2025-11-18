ETV Bharat / international

US, India Trade Deal Can Be Worked Out 'Soon': Trump Administration Official

India and the US have been negotiating the proposed bilateral trade agreement since March. So far, the two sides have held six rounds of negotiations.

US, India Trade Deal
US President Donald Trump | File (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 18, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New York: A senior Trump administration official has said that a trade deal between India and the US can be worked out "soon". "Yeah, we were for sure very close. I've spoken to the ambassador...you know, we've had visits,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

He was asked about the trade deal with India, and that Washington was “so close so many times” on finalising the deal. India and the US have been negotiating the proposed bilateral trade agreement since March. So far, the two sides have held six rounds of negotiations.

Hassett pointed to the "complicated situation" of India's "interaction" with Russia.

"I think that it's a complicated situation because the interaction between what India does with Russia and with what India does with us, and so I think we're still quite hopeful. But it got pretty complicated because there are a lot of different variables in the India-American relationship, but they're good friends and we're hoping we can work it out soon,” Hassett said.

On Tuesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "You will hear a good news" on the proposed trade pact between India and the US once the deal is fair, equitable and balanced. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Goyal said that India will also protect the interests of farmers and fishermen in the agreement.

Also Read

You'll Hear Good News On India-US Trade Deal Once It's Fair, Equitable And Balanced, Says Goyal

TAGGED:

TRUMP TARIFFS
INDIA US
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
INDIA US TRADE DEAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.