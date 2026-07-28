ETV Bharat / international

US, India Expanding Cooperation In Defence, Civil Nuclear Sector: Senior US Official

Washington: The US and India are expanding defence and civil nuclear cooperation, including the adoption of trusted AI and other emerging technologies powering the economy, US Assistant Secretary of State S Paul Kapur said. Kapur made these remarks at a roundtable on India at the Hoover Institution, which saw the participation of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former US Ambassador to India David C Mulford.

“Under this (Trump) Administration, US engagement with India is creating jobs at home and strengthening supply chains that are critical to both the United States and the region,” Kapur said in a post on X on Monday.