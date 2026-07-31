US And India Engage In Bangladesh Amid Mutual Concerns Over The Growing Influence Of China In South Asia
Bangladesh grows in strategic importance for South Asian and Indo-Pacific security.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The meeting between Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi and visiting US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor in Dhaka comes at a time when Bangladesh has emerged as one of the principal theatres of strategic competition in South Asia.
Though details of the discussions remain undisclosed, the engagement reflects growing India-US consultations on regional stability, political developments in Bangladesh and the broader balance of power in the Bay of Bengal amid China’s expanding influence.
According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune news website, Trivedi met Gor at a hotel in Dhaka on Friday.
“The meeting was held at a city hotel in the morning. I can only tell you it was a good meeting,” the report quoted a US diplomatic source as saying.
As India seeks to consolidate its Neighbourhood First Policy and the US deepens its Indo-Pacific engagement, the two countries appear to be stepping up consultations on a neighbourhood increasingly shaped by political transitions, maritime security concerns and great-power competition.
Bangladesh occupies one of the most strategic locations in the Indo-Pacific. It borders India on three sides, the Bay of Bengal and Myanmar.
It sits close to India’s landlocked Northeast, the Siliguri Corridor – also known as the Chicken’s Neck - and major Bay of Bengal sea lanes.
Any political instability in Bangladesh directly affects India’s internal security, border management, connectivity projects, trade, and counter-terrorism cooperation.
For New Delhi, Bangladesh is among its most important neighbours. Among India’s interests is connectivity - rail connectivity, inland waterways, road corridors, coastal shipping, multimodal transport, and access to the Northeast.
Then comes security. India has traditionally cooperated closely with Bangladesh on counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, preventing insurgent activities, and border management.
Bangladesh is also India’s largest trading partner in South Asia.
India has also invested heavily in power connectivity, energy cooperation, digital infrastructure, and cross-border transmission lines.
Washington’s priorities are somewhat different. The US seeks democratic stability, economic reforms, regional stability, maritime security, and diversified supply chains.
Bangladesh has emerged as an increasingly important Indo-Pacific partner because of its growing economy, strategic location, and role in maritime security.
The appointment of Gor as Special Envoy itself reflects renewed American diplomatic attention towards South and Central Asia.
One of the most important reasons behind such diplomatic engagements, like the one between Trivedi and Gor, is China’s expanding influence. China has become Bangladesh’s largest trading partner, major defence supplier, and a significant infrastructure financier.
Chinese investments include ports, bridges, highways, energy projects, and industrial parks.
India remains concerned that excessive Chinese strategic influence could alter the regional balance. The US shares concerns over China’s growing strategic footprint across the Bay of Bengal.
Bangladesh has become increasingly important for maritime security. The Bay of Bengal is central to Indo-Pacific trade, energy transportation, naval deployments, and undersea communication cables.
India and the US have steadily increased cooperation in maritime domain awareness, naval exercises, information sharing, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.
India has sought to engage constructively with Bangladesh’s new political leadership while avoiding any perception of interference in its domestic politics.
Since Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's government assumed office, New Delhi has taken several steps to rebuild momentum in bilateral ties. These include restoring high-level political engagement, resuming tourist visas, inviting Rahman to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September this year, and continuing development and connectivity cooperation.
Gor, during the course of his visit to Bangladesh, also made a trip to the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.
Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, said that he was a little surprised by the meeting between Gor and Trivedi.
“I’m assuming that the discussion would have been about India-Bangladesh relations,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat.
“That would have been his objective, to understand, you know, how our man in Dhaka views Bangladesh-India relations.”
However, another Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh, speaking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity, said that Gor’s visit to Bangladesh should be seen from the perspective of that country’s location along the coast of the Bay of Bengal and China’s growing influence in the region.
“China is heavily involved in the development, financing, and infrastructure operations of major seaports in Bangladesh, specifically Payra Deep Seaport and Mongla Port,” the expert said.
“These engagements expand Beijing’s economic footprint and commercial influence in the Bay of Bengal.”
According to the expert, security issues along the India-Bangladesh border and the Bangladesh-Myanmar border are also of interest for the US.
For India, preserving a stable, friendly and economically integrated Bangladesh is essential to securing its eastern frontier and advancing regional connectivity.
For the US, Bangladesh is an increasingly important Indo-Pacific partner whose political stability and strategic orientation have wider implications for maritime security and the regional balance of power.
Their engagement in Dhaka, therefore, reflects a convergence of interests in promoting stability, ensuring secure sea lanes in the Bay of Bengal and managing the growing strategic competition with China, while allowing each country to pursue these objectives through its own distinct diplomatic approach.