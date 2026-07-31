ETV Bharat / international

US And India Engage In Bangladesh Amid Mutual Concerns Over The Growing Influence Of China In South Asia

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor speaks to media in Washington on June 30. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The meeting between Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi and visiting US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor in Dhaka comes at a time when Bangladesh has emerged as one of the principal theatres of strategic competition in South Asia.

Though details of the discussions remain undisclosed, the engagement reflects growing India-US consultations on regional stability, political developments in Bangladesh and the broader balance of power in the Bay of Bengal amid China’s expanding influence.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune news website, Trivedi met Gor at a hotel in Dhaka on Friday.

“The meeting was held at a city hotel in the morning. I can only tell you it was a good meeting,” the report quoted a US diplomatic source as saying.

As India seeks to consolidate its Neighbourhood First Policy and the US deepens its Indo-Pacific engagement, the two countries appear to be stepping up consultations on a neighbourhood increasingly shaped by political transitions, maritime security concerns and great-power competition.

Bangladesh occupies one of the most strategic locations in the Indo-Pacific. It borders India on three sides, the Bay of Bengal and Myanmar.

It sits close to India’s landlocked Northeast, the Siliguri Corridor – also known as the Chicken’s Neck - and major Bay of Bengal sea lanes.

Any political instability in Bangladesh directly affects India’s internal security, border management, connectivity projects, trade, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

For New Delhi, Bangladesh is among its most important neighbours. Among India’s interests is connectivity - rail connectivity, inland waterways, road corridors, coastal shipping, multimodal transport, and access to the Northeast.

Then comes security. India has traditionally cooperated closely with Bangladesh on counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, preventing insurgent activities, and border management.

Bangladesh is also India’s largest trading partner in South Asia.

India has also invested heavily in power connectivity, energy cooperation, digital infrastructure, and cross-border transmission lines.

Washington’s priorities are somewhat different. The US seeks democratic stability, economic reforms, regional stability, maritime security, and diversified supply chains.

Bangladesh has emerged as an increasingly important Indo-Pacific partner because of its growing economy, strategic location, and role in maritime security.

The appointment of Gor as Special Envoy itself reflects renewed American diplomatic attention towards South and Central Asia.

One of the most important reasons behind such diplomatic engagements, like the one between Trivedi and Gor, is China’s expanding influence. China has become Bangladesh’s largest trading partner, major defence supplier, and a significant infrastructure financier.

Chinese investments include ports, bridges, highways, energy projects, and industrial parks.