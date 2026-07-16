ETV Bharat / international

US Airstrikes Hit Northern Iran As It Disables Ship Trying To Run Blockade

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday ( AP )

Dubai: The United States intensified its strikes targeting Iran early Thursday, hitting targets further north as American forces also fired into a ship it accused of trying to break its naval blockade on the Islamic Republic. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone fire targeting Bahrain and Kuwait before dawn.

Days of back-and-forth strikes by the U.S. and Iran across the Middle East — and renewed threats to the Strait of Hormuz — have shredded the interim deal to end the Iran war and the region could tip back into all-out war. Already, Iranian officials say U.S. strikes have killed at more than than 35 people and wounded over 300 others.

When the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Iran on Feb. 28, Tehran effectively closed the strat to shipping traffic — a move that sent the price of oil, fertilizer and many other goods soaring far beyond the region and gave Iran major leverage in negotiations.

Those rising prices pose a particular challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, which hopes to retain control of Congress in elections in November. But Washington has struggled to successfully reopen the waterway, leading to Trump reimposing the naval blockade of Iran on Wednesday.