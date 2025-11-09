ETV Bharat / international

US Airlines Cancel Over 1,000 Flights For Second Straight Day Due To Govt Shutdown

A flight is listed as cancelled on a display at San Diego International Airport Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in San Diego. ( AP )

US airlines again cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Saturday, the second day of the Federal Aviation Administration’s mandate to reduce air traffic because of the government shutdown.

So far, the slowdown at many of the nation’s busiest airports hasn’t caused widespread disruptions. But it has deepened the impact felt by the nation’s longest federal shutdown.

“We all travel. We all have somewhere to be,” said Emmy Holguin, 36, who was flying from Miami Saturday to see family in the Dominican Republic. “I'm hoping that the government can take care of this.”

Travelers wait at LaGuardia International Airport in New York, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP)

Analysts warn that the upheaval will intensify and spread far beyond air travel if cancellations keep growing and reach into Thanksgiving week. Already, there are concerns about the squeeze on tourism destinations and holiday shipping.

Here’s what to know about the flight reductions:

How many flights have been cancelled?

Flight disruptions ticked up a bit on Saturday — typically a slow travel day — as each of the first two days crept above 1,000 cancellations, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flights.

Travellers head down an escalator after clearing through a security checkpoint in Denver International Airport Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP)

The airport serving Charlotte, North Carolina, saw 130 arriving and departing flights cancelled by mid-afternoon Saturday. Airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and Newark, New Jersey, also saw numerous disruptions throughout the day. Ongoing staffing shortages in radar centres and control towers added to the cancellations and delays on Saturday at several East Coast airports, including those around New York City.

Not all the cancellations were due to the FAA order, and those numbers represent just a small portion of the overall flights nationwide. But they are certain to rise in the coming days if the slowdown continues.

The FAA said the reductions impacting all commercial airlines are starting at 4% of flights at 40 targeted airports and will be bumped up again on Tuesday before hitting 10% of flights on Friday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned this week that even more flight cuts might be needed if the government shutdown continues and more air traffic controllers are off the job.