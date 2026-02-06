ETV Bharat / international

'Leave Iran Now, Don't Rely On Government Help': US Issues Warning For Its Citizens

Tehran: The virtual US Embassy in Iran on Friday warned its citizens to 'leave Iran immediately' amid rising tensions. The advisory said, "Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran continues to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran."

It further stated that US citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help. Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," the statement said.

"Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Iran," the statement further said.

The advisory added, "U.S.-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and will treat U.S.-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens. U.S. nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran. Showing a U.S. passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone. U.S. citizens who do not have a valid U.S. passport in their possession should apply for one at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate after departing Iran."

"The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety if you choose to depart using the following options. You should leave only if you believe it is safe to do so," the advisory said in its stringent warning.

As of Thursday, February 5, the Armenian land border at Agarak/Norduz is open. US citizens entering Armenia from Iran need a valid US passport and may stay for up to 180 days visa-free. US dual-nationals who plan to enter Armenia on an American, Iranian, or Armenian passport do not require advance approval.

The Turkish land border crossings with Iran are open (Gurbulak/Bazargan, Kapikoy/Razi, and Esendere/Serow). US citizens entering Turkiye from Iran need a valid US passport and may stay for up to 90 days visa-free. US dual-nationals who plan to enter Turkiye on an American, Iranian, or Turkish passport do not require advance approval.