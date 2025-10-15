ETV Bharat / international

Ashley Tellis, US Advisor On India, Accused Of Retaining Secret Documents, Meeting Chinese

Washington: Ashley J Tellis, an Indian-origin foreign policy expert who advised the US government, was charged with retaining classified information and allegedly met Chinese officials, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Tellis, 64, who has worked in or advised the US government for more than two decades, was found to have kept over 1,000 pages of top-secret or secret documents in his home, according to a criminal affidavit.

Late in the evening of September 25, Tellis entered the State Department, where he served as an unpaid advisor, and appeared to print from a secret document on US Air Force techniques, the affidavit said. It said Tellis met multiple times with Chinese government officials at a restaurant in the Washington suburb of Fairfax, Virginia.

At one dinner, Tellis entered with a manila envelope but did not appear to leave with it, and on two occasions the Chinese officials presented him a gift bag, the affidavit said. Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charges of unlawfully holding documents, the Justice Department said.

"The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens," said Lindsey Halligan, the US attorney for Virginia's eastern district who has become known for pursuing charges against critics of President Donald Trump. The State Department confirmed that Tellis was arrested Saturday -- the same day the affidavit said he was due to fly to Rome -- but declined further comment due to the ongoing investigation.