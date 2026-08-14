ETV Bharat / international

US Accuses Over 40 Nations Of Helping China Evade Tariffs Through Transshipment

Washington: The US on Thursday accused over 40 countries, including India, of operating a “shadow trans-shipment network” to help China evade high tariffs and unveiled plans to use artificial intelligence to detect and penalise such practices.

In a report, ‘The Great Transhipment Scam’, Peter Navarro, the top trade advisor to President Donald Trump, said the transshipments became more prevalent after 2018, when the Trump administration imposed Section 301 tariffs on China to counter “unfair trade practices.”

“For years, the great transshipment scam has let Communist China launder its exports through more than 40 countries,” Peter Navarro, Counsellor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, told reporters.

The countries that comprise China’s Shadow Transshipment Network include many of America’s largest trading partners, ranging from Mexico and Canada on US land borders to the European Union, India, Japan, and South Korea.

“China began using these third countries for minor processing, relabeling, repackaging, reinvoicing, or routing changes that created the appearance of a new national origin while leaving the underlying Chinese content largely intact,” Navarro said in the report.

He said by routing around the tariffs, China and its state-supported manufacturers and trading firms could push goods into jurisdictions with cheap labour, weak customs oversight, permissive free zones, or preferential US trade access.