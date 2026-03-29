ETV Bharat / international

Going To Be Out Of There Soon: Vice Prez Vance Says US Accomplished Most Of Its Targets In Iran,To Continue Operations Brieflly

"The President said we have accomplished the gross majority of our military objectives. It thinks it would make a good argument that we have accomplished all of our military objectives. The president's going to keep at it for a little while longer to ensure that once we leave, we don't have to do this again for a very, very long time. The President said that this country is threatening us in all these ways. They are still trying to build a nuclear weapon. We need to neuter them for a long, long time," Vance said on the podcast.

Speaking on a podcast with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Vance clarified that US President Donald Trump has no intention to engage with Iran for a long time and will leave once they achieve their military objectives.

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday said that the Washington has accomplished "a gross majority" of its military objectives in Iran but will continue its operation briefly to ensure that Tehran's nuclear plans are neutralised for a long time.

The US Vice President added that his country is not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road. "We're taking care of business, we're going to be out of there soon," he added. Addressing the concerns around increasing energy prices due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Vance said that this is "a temporary reaction to a short-term conflict".

Meanwhile, the US Central Command on Saturday released the footage of its airstrikes on the Iranian naval vessels amid the heightened tensions in West Asia. In a post on X, the US Central Command said, "For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over."

Iran has also claimed that the US has suffered "heavy casualties" in the strikes on two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai, as the conflict in West Asia continues, the State Media Tasnim News Agency reported. According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya said that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these "hideouts", around 400 in the first and 100 in the second "hideout".

The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Tasnim News Agency. The spokesperson claimed that the ambulances in Dubai were busy for hours transferring the dead and wounded Americans.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel. Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation. "To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he said.