US Accident: Family Of Indian-Origin Truck Driver Trashes Intoxication Claims

Chandigarh: The family of a 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, who has been accused of causing a semi-truck crash that left three people dead in the US, on Friday rubbished claims that he was intoxicated while driving, saying he was an 'Amritdhari Sikh' (baptised Sikh). Jashanpreet Singh allegedly rammed his truck into slow-moving traffic in Southern California on Tuesday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

At least three people were killed and several others were injured in the crash. Quoting police, the report said Singh never hit the brakes of his truck before slamming into the traffic. It also said that toxicology tests confirmed impairment.

He has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Back home in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Singh's family is in shock after they learned about the incident. The family hails from Purana Shala village in Gurdaspur.

Singh's father Ravinder Singh on Friday trashed the allegations that his son was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident as baseless and asserted that he never consumed drugs or any intoxicant.

"My son was not into drugs. My son is an 'Amritdhari Sikh'. The allegations of drugs against him are completely wrong," said Ravinder, a school bus driver, while speaking to media in Gurdaspur.

Ravinder called the accident "very unfortunate and tragic" and said they expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. It was not done intentionally, he said while referring to the accident.

He urged the Centre to intervene in the matter and also requested the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to support his son so that no injustice is done to him.

As the news of Jashanpreet's arrest came out, villagers started gathering at his residence here to express solidarity with the family. This is the second such incident since August in which an Indian-origin trucker has been accused of causing a deadly crash in the US.

On August 12, Harjinder Singh, 28, allegedly made an illegal U-turn in his tractor-trailer in Florida, causing a deadly crash which killed three people. He faces three counts of vehicular homicide.

Following the incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had announced a pause to all issuances of commercial truck driver work visas. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers, Rubio had posted on social media.

Jashanpreet, an illegal immigrant, crossed the southern border of the US in 2022 and was released pending an immigration hearing, according to the report.

He was not in lawful immigration status, the report said, quoting US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources, adding that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged an immigration detainer following his arrest.