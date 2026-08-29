ETV Bharat / international

US: 3 Students Stabbed At Texas High School, 14-Year-Old Suspect In Custody

Texas: Three 14-year-old students were injured in a stabbing incident at a Texas high school on Friday (local time), after which a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident, ABC News reported, citing authorities.

Calling it an "isolated attack, El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that a 14-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the incident at Americas High School in El Paso. As per ABC News, authorities received a report of an individual with a knife by the high school's baseball field around 8:30 AM (local time), according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office Commander Jerome Washington.

He said that two of the victims were injured while trying to intervene and help the third. The victims -- two 14-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl -- were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds and are all in stable condition, according to the authorities and the two have since been released, Washington said.