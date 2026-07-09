ETV Bharat / international

Uranium From Australia Will Boost India's Nuclear Energy Plans

ndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, during a community event in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, July 9, 2026. ( AP )

NEW DELHI: In contemporary geopolitics, energy security has become as strategically important as military capability and technological leadership.

Recognising this changing reality, India and Australia have taken a major step towards deepening their strategic partnership by facilitating long-term Australian uranium exports for India’s civilian nuclear programme.

Coming alongside Canberra’s renewed support for India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, the agreement signals growing confidence in India’s role as a responsible nuclear power and highlights the expanding convergence of interests between the two countries across energy, security and the Indo-Pacific.

“Today, we have signed a significant agreement in the field of nuclear energy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while jointly addressing the media with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese following the 3rd India-Australia Annual Summit held in Melbourne on Thursday.

“This will pave the way for the supply of uranium from Australia to India and give fresh impetus to our clean energy objectives.”

According to a joint statement issued following the bilateral summit, Australia reiterated its strong support for India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG), and building on the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, both Prime Ministers welcomed finalisation and signature of the Administrative Arrangement, which will enable long-term Australian uranium exports to India for exclusively peaceful purposes and under IAEA safeguards.

The arrangement transforms a decade-old civil nuclear agreement into a fully operational partnership, enabling Australia to supply uranium to India exclusively for peaceful purposes and under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Australia and India have finalised the administrative arrangements necessary to enable the export of Australian uranium to India for exclusively peaceful purposes and under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, as provided for under the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement (2015),” a separate statement issued on energy security reads.

Beyond the commercial dimension, the move has important implications for India’s energy security, Australia’s strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific, global non-proliferation efforts and the two countries’ broader Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India’s electricity demand is projected to rise sharply over the coming decades as the country pursues rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and economic growth. At the same time, India has committed to reducing the carbon intensity of its economy and expanding the share of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation.

Nuclear energy occupies a crucial place in this strategy because it provides continuous baseload power, emits virtually no greenhouse gases during electricity generation, complements intermittent renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, and enhances long-term energy security.

India operates 25 nuclear reactors with a total installed capacity of 8,880 MW (8.88 GW), which contributes about 3% of the country's total electricity. The short-term goal is to expand this to 22.38 GW by 2031–2032, followed by a long-term target of reaching 100 GW by 2047.

However, India’s domestic uranium reserves are relatively modest and often of lower grade compared with major uranium-producing countries.

Although domestic production has increased, it remains insufficient to meet the fuel requirements of India’s growing fleet of nuclear reactors.

Australian uranium, therefore, offers India a stable, long-term and politically reliable source of nuclear fuel.

Australia possesses some of the world’s largest known recoverable uranium reserves, accounting for roughly one-third of global identified resources. It is also among the world’s leading uranium exporters.

Its uranium industry enjoys advanced mining technology, strict regulatory oversight, strong environmental standards, transparent export controls, and an international reputation as a reliable supplier.

For India, sourcing uranium from Australia diversifies import dependence and reduces supply risks associated with relying on a limited number of exporters.

Energy security is one of India’s foremost strategic priorities.

India imports a substantial proportion of its crude oil, natural gas and several critical minerals. Expanding nuclear power helps diversify the country's energy mix which is currently subject to volatility in fossil fuel markets.