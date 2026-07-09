Uranium From Australia Will Boost India's Nuclear Energy Plans
Civil nuclear cooperation emerges as an important pillar of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
NEW DELHI: In contemporary geopolitics, energy security has become as strategically important as military capability and technological leadership.
Recognising this changing reality, India and Australia have taken a major step towards deepening their strategic partnership by facilitating long-term Australian uranium exports for India’s civilian nuclear programme.
Coming alongside Canberra’s renewed support for India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, the agreement signals growing confidence in India’s role as a responsible nuclear power and highlights the expanding convergence of interests between the two countries across energy, security and the Indo-Pacific.
“Today, we have signed a significant agreement in the field of nuclear energy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while jointly addressing the media with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese following the 3rd India-Australia Annual Summit held in Melbourne on Thursday.
“This will pave the way for the supply of uranium from Australia to India and give fresh impetus to our clean energy objectives.”
According to a joint statement issued following the bilateral summit, Australia reiterated its strong support for India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG), and building on the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, both Prime Ministers welcomed finalisation and signature of the Administrative Arrangement, which will enable long-term Australian uranium exports to India for exclusively peaceful purposes and under IAEA safeguards.
The arrangement transforms a decade-old civil nuclear agreement into a fully operational partnership, enabling Australia to supply uranium to India exclusively for peaceful purposes and under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
“Australia and India have finalised the administrative arrangements necessary to enable the export of Australian uranium to India for exclusively peaceful purposes and under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, as provided for under the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement (2015),” a separate statement issued on energy security reads.
Beyond the commercial dimension, the move has important implications for India’s energy security, Australia’s strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific, global non-proliferation efforts and the two countries’ broader Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
India’s electricity demand is projected to rise sharply over the coming decades as the country pursues rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and economic growth. At the same time, India has committed to reducing the carbon intensity of its economy and expanding the share of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation.
Nuclear energy occupies a crucial place in this strategy because it provides continuous baseload power, emits virtually no greenhouse gases during electricity generation, complements intermittent renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, and enhances long-term energy security.
India operates 25 nuclear reactors with a total installed capacity of 8,880 MW (8.88 GW), which contributes about 3% of the country's total electricity. The short-term goal is to expand this to 22.38 GW by 2031–2032, followed by a long-term target of reaching 100 GW by 2047.
However, India’s domestic uranium reserves are relatively modest and often of lower grade compared with major uranium-producing countries.
Although domestic production has increased, it remains insufficient to meet the fuel requirements of India’s growing fleet of nuclear reactors.
Australian uranium, therefore, offers India a stable, long-term and politically reliable source of nuclear fuel.
Australia possesses some of the world’s largest known recoverable uranium reserves, accounting for roughly one-third of global identified resources. It is also among the world’s leading uranium exporters.
Its uranium industry enjoys advanced mining technology, strict regulatory oversight, strong environmental standards, transparent export controls, and an international reputation as a reliable supplier.
For India, sourcing uranium from Australia diversifies import dependence and reduces supply risks associated with relying on a limited number of exporters.
Energy security is one of India’s foremost strategic priorities.
India imports a substantial proportion of its crude oil, natural gas and several critical minerals. Expanding nuclear power helps diversify the country's energy mix which is currently subject to volatility in fossil fuel markets.
Long-term uranium contracts with Australia contribute to assured fuel availability, uninterrupted reactor operations, lower fuel supply risks, improved planning for future nuclear capacity, and greater resilience against geopolitical disruptions.
The Administrative Arrangement provides greater predictability for both governments and industry, facilitating sustained cooperation over decades.
Australia’s decision to export uranium to India reflects a remarkable evolution in bilateral relations.
For many years, Australia restricted uranium exports to countries that were not parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
India, while remaining outside the NPT, has consistently maintained an impeccable record of nuclear non-proliferation and has placed its civilian nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards following the 2008 waiver granted by the NSG.
The willingness to operationalise uranium exports demonstrates Australia’s confidence in India’s responsible nuclear behaviour, strong export controls, commitment to peaceful nuclear use, and adherence to international safeguards.
It is, therefore, a significant measure of political and strategic trust.
Australia's strong support for India’s membership of the NSG carries strategic significance as membership into the group would integrate India more fully into the global nuclear commerce regime, facilitate greater access to advanced nuclear technologies, strengthen India’s role in shaping international nuclear export standards, and recognise India’s record as a responsible nuclear power.
Australia’s continued backing adds weight to India’s longstanding campaign for membership despite the absence of consensus among current NSG members.
Analysts noted civil nuclear cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Alongside cooperation in defence, maritime security, critical minerals, cyber security, critical technologies, education, and trade, civil nuclear cooperation broadens the strategic relationship into the energy domain.
The uranium arrangement reflects the growing maturity of bilateral ties, where both countries increasingly view one another as trusted long-term partners.
India and Australia increasingly cooperate across multiple domains under the broader Indo-Pacific framework.
Reliable nuclear energy contributes to national resilience by supporting industrial growth, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, defence production, and economic competitiveness.
The uranium partnership therefore complements cooperation in critical technologies, supply chains and maritime security, contributing to a stronger and more resilient Indo-Pacific.
According to former Indian diplomat Amit Dasgupta, who served in Australia, Canberra was not willing to export uranium to India till New Delhi signed the 1-2-3 nuclear cooperation agreement with the US.
“After India signed the 1-2-3 agreement with the US, the Liberal Party government in Australia was agreeable to export uranium to India,” Dasgupta told ETV Bharat. “But then there was a change of government and the Labour Party came to power. Initially, the Labour government was not willing to export uranium to India. But then Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Australia in 2014, struck up a very close rapport with then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott when the Liberal government was back in power.”
Finally, in November 2015, the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement was signed by the Liberal government under then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
He said that, all this while, Australia has been tending to put all its eggs in the basket of the Western alliance. Now that the Western alliance is under strain with the advent of Trump, it has become imperative for Australia to further strengthen its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India.
“Enough time has been spent on promise and potential of the relationship,” Dasgupta said. “Now is the time for performance and delivery.”