Uranium Diplomacy: India Strengthens Nuclear Fuel Security With Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s long-term uranium supply arrangement strengthens India’s nuclear fuel security as New Delhi diversifies overseas sources to support an ambitious expansion of atomic power.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s arrangement with Uzbekistan for a long-term supply of uranium marks another important step in New Delhi’s efforts to secure the nuclear fuel required for an ambitious expansion of atomic power.
The agreement, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Sunday, comes as India is broadening its network of uranium suppliers to reduce dependence on any single source and strengthen the resilience of its nuclear fuel supply chain.
“Cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, critical minerals, clean energy, space, and nuclear energy is making our relationship future-ready,” Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Mirziyoyev following the bilateral delegation-level talks.
In a separate media briefing following the talks, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that that both sides agreed to a long-time arrangement of supply of uranium.
“An MoU (memorandum of understanding) on mining was signed which will support collaborations in critical minerals, including uranium supply,” George said.
According to a joint statement issued following the meeting, both sides welcomed the discussions on advancing cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, modernisation of energy infrastructure, and the implementation of prospective investment projects.
“The leaders agreed to explore for cooperation in the fields of geology, mining, nuclear energy, industrial cooperation, and critical and strategic minerals, including projects for the processing of mineral resources, production of value-added products and recycling initiatives,” the statement reads. “They also expressed interest in encouraging Indian companies to participate in the development of prospective mineral deposits in Uzbekistan and Uzbek enterprises for joint collaboration in India. The leaders expressed interest in extended cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy.”
The statement added that both sides agreed to expand cooperation in the field of critical minerals through the implementation of joint projects in geological exploration, mining, mineral processing, and the development of integrated value chains.
The significance of the arrangement extends beyond the additional uranium that Uzbekistan could provide. With India planning a substantial increase in nuclear power generation over the coming decades, assured access to uranium is emerging as a critical component of its energy security strategy. The Uzbek supply arrangement, together with India’s existing and expanding nuclear fuel partnerships with countries such as Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia, reflects New Delhi’s effort to build a geographically diversified and dependable uranium procurement network.
Uzbekistan is an established uranium-producing country and provides India with another source of nuclear fuel in Central Asia, alongside Kazakhstan, which has been an important uranium supplier to India.
The importance of adding Uzbekistan to India’s supply network goes beyond the quantity of uranium that may ultimately be supplied. It is principally about building a geographically diversified and resilient nuclear-fuel supply chain.
Uranium markets are exposed to geopolitical disruptions, transport constraints, mining interruptions and price volatility. Concentrating procurement among a limited number of suppliers can therefore create vulnerabilities for countries seeking to expand nuclear generation over several decades.
Uzbekistan’s addition gives India another supplier from a region that is already central to the global uranium market. Data from the US Energy Information Administration show that Uzbekistan-origin uranium accounted for about 7 percent of US uranium deliveries in 2025, while Kazakhstan accounted for 28 percent, demonstrating the growing role of Central Asian producers in the international market.
The timing of the agreement is particularly important because India is embarking on the biggest expansion of its nuclear power programme in decades.
India currently has 24 operating nuclear reactors with an installed capacity of 8.78 GW. The government expects this capacity to rise to around 22 GW by 2031-32, with a long-term roadmap for 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.
The expansion will involve indigenous 700-MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), imported large reactors and eventually small modular reactors (SMRs). The government also intends to operationalise at least five indigenous SMRs by 2033.
Such an expansion will inevitably require substantially greater quantities of nuclear fuel. Securing uranium well ahead of the commissioning of additional reactors is consequently becoming as important as building the reactors themselves.
According to official data, India has already imported 18,842.60 tonnes of uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate, natural UO₂ pellets and enriched UO₂ pellets between 2008-09 and 2024-25 for reactors under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.
The Uzbekistan arrangement should thus be seen not as an isolated procurement decision, but as part of the fuel-security architecture supporting India’s long-term nuclear expansion.
India’s uranium procurement strategy has undergone a major transformation since the 2008 international civil nuclear cooperation arrangements opened the way for imports of nuclear fuel for safeguarded reactors.
New Delhi has progressively developed relationships with several uranium-producing countries.
Kazakhstan has been one of the most important suppliers. India has had a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Kazakhstan since 2011, and earlier contracts provided for substantial uranium ore concentrate supplies.
Canada has also re-emerged as a major source. In March 2026, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Cameco, the world’s largest publicly traded uranium company, signed a long-term agreement with India’s Department of Atomic Energy for nearly 22 million pounds of uranium ore concentrate over nine years, with an estimated contract value of C$2.6 billion. Supplies are expected to begin in 2027 and continue through 2035.
The Canadian agreement is strategically important because it provides India with another large, long-term source outside the Central Asian region.
Australia represents another major addition. In July 2026, India and Australia finalised an Administrative Arrangement under their civil nuclear cooperation agreement, establishing the procedures for long-term Australian uranium exports to India for peaceful purposes under IAEA safeguards. Australia has the world’s largest uranium resources, accounting for more than one-third of the global total.
India also maintains civil nuclear cooperation arrangements with Russia and Argentina, besides agreements with the US, France and other partners. The Department of Atomic Energy lists civil nuclear cooperation agreements with Kazakhstan, Australia, Argentina, Canada and Russia among India’s key international arrangements.
Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, explained that nuclear energy is seeing a global renaissance after the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster that happened in Japan in March 2011 in the wake of a massive earthquake and tsunami.
“Now, there have been developments in SMRs,” Sachdev, who follows the nuclear energy sector closely, told ETV Bharat. “SMRs are less capital intensive, because typical nuclear power plants require very large investments and large gestation periods to put up a plant, about eight to 10 years.”
In this connection, he referred to the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act that came into force in India in December last year.
“In India, nuclear energy did not much take off yet other than our own state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India,” he said. “After the US-India nuclear deal, when India could go to the world markets and buy, you know, uranium on our own, the liability bill was such that no private sector from international markets was interested to come to India.”
He said that under the SHANTI Act, the liability will go to the operator and not the vendor.
“So, therefore, there is now potential for rapid growth of nuclear energy as a source in India,” Sachdev said. “We are now building up a portfolio of uranium supplies for the nuclear energy sector of India. I look at this Uzbekistan arrangement as one important step in creating a diversified portfolio of uranium supplies for India.”
In that sense, the Modi-Mirziyoyev agreement represents more than a new energy deal. It is another building block in India’s attempt to create a long-term, geographically diversified and geopolitically resilient nuclear fuel supply system – one capable of supporting the country’s transition towards a much larger role for nuclear energy in its future electricity mix.
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