ETV Bharat / international

Uranium Diplomacy: India Strengthens Nuclear Fuel Security With Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after being conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' by Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, unseen, at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan ( PTI )

New Delhi: India’s arrangement with Uzbekistan for a long-term supply of uranium marks another important step in New Delhi’s efforts to secure the nuclear fuel required for an ambitious expansion of atomic power.

The agreement, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Sunday, comes as India is broadening its network of uranium suppliers to reduce dependence on any single source and strengthen the resilience of its nuclear fuel supply chain.

“Cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, critical minerals, clean energy, space, and nuclear energy is making our relationship future-ready,” Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Mirziyoyev following the bilateral delegation-level talks.

In a separate media briefing following the talks, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that that both sides agreed to a long-time arrangement of supply of uranium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Uzbekistan's highest state honour from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (PTI)

“An MoU (memorandum of understanding) on mining was signed which will support collaborations in critical minerals, including uranium supply,” George said.

According to a joint statement issued following the meeting, both sides welcomed the discussions on advancing cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, modernisation of energy infrastructure, and the implementation of prospective investment projects.

“The leaders agreed to explore for cooperation in the fields of geology, mining, nuclear energy, industrial cooperation, and critical and strategic minerals, including projects for the processing of mineral resources, production of value-added products and recycling initiatives,” the statement reads. “They also expressed interest in encouraging Indian companies to participate in the development of prospective mineral deposits in Uzbekistan and Uzbek enterprises for joint collaboration in India. The leaders expressed interest in extended cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy.”

The statement added that both sides agreed to expand cooperation in the field of critical minerals through the implementation of joint projects in geological exploration, mining, mineral processing, and the development of integrated value chains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after being conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' by Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (PTI)

The significance of the arrangement extends beyond the additional uranium that Uzbekistan could provide. With India planning a substantial increase in nuclear power generation over the coming decades, assured access to uranium is emerging as a critical component of its energy security strategy. The Uzbek supply arrangement, together with India’s existing and expanding nuclear fuel partnerships with countries such as Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia, reflects New Delhi’s effort to build a geographically diversified and dependable uranium procurement network.

Uzbekistan is an established uranium-producing country and provides India with another source of nuclear fuel in Central Asia, alongside Kazakhstan, which has been an important uranium supplier to India.

The importance of adding Uzbekistan to India’s supply network goes beyond the quantity of uranium that may ultimately be supplied. It is principally about building a geographically diversified and resilient nuclear-fuel supply chain.

Uranium markets are exposed to geopolitical disruptions, transport constraints, mining interruptions and price volatility. Concentrating procurement among a limited number of suppliers can therefore create vulnerabilities for countries seeking to expand nuclear generation over several decades.

Uzbekistan’s addition gives India another supplier from a region that is already central to the global uranium market. Data from the US Energy Information Administration show that Uzbekistan-origin uranium accounted for about 7 percent of US uranium deliveries in 2025, while Kazakhstan accounted for 28 percent, demonstrating the growing role of Central Asian producers in the international market.

The timing of the agreement is particularly important because India is embarking on the biggest expansion of its nuclear power programme in decades.

India currently has 24 operating nuclear reactors with an installed capacity of 8.78 GW. The government expects this capacity to rise to around 22 GW by 2031-32, with a long-term roadmap for 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.