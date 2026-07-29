ETV Bharat / international

UNSC Reform Process Cannot Be Held Hostage By Divisive Interests Of Select Few: India

United Nations: India’s envoy to the UN said negotiations on Security Council reform have been through 17 rounds with no concrete result in sight, underscoring that the process cannot be held hostage by the “divisive interests” of a few.

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday decided to “roll over” to its next session the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reforms, an annual practice by the 193-member body that now enters its 18th year with no concrete results or end-date so far.

Negotiations to reform the powerful 15-nation Security Council will now continue in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly that will commence in September.

India joined the consensus to adopt the draft oral decision for the rollover of IGN on the ‘Question of the equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council’ to the 81st session, but voiced strong criticism over the lack of progress in achieving tangible outcomes and efforts by some Member States to stall the process.

“The 80th IGN session, like the previous sessions, has not been successful in forging any outcomes or initiatives that could pave the way for implementing real reforms. The cluster debates have largely been a reiteration of known positions of member states and groups,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said here Tuesday.

In a statement at the adoption of the oral decision to roll over the Intergovernmental Negotiations to the 81st UNGA session, Harish invoked the Indian philosophy that a soul has to go through cycles of births and deaths, making incremental progress each time, before attaining liberation.

“The IGN has been through seventeen cycles already. Sadly, however, there is no liberation in sight. How much longer should the world wait?” he said.

Voicing strong criticism over the slow-moving reform process, India said every session that UN Member States spent “regurgitating” their positions from the "comfort of New York", the hope for a fit-for-purpose UN grows weaker in the real world.