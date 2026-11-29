Unrest, Fear Grip Bangladesh Hometown Of Ousted PM Hasina
Residents say they are paying the price for their association with Hasina, who ruled country for 15 years before fleeing to India in August 2024.
By AFP
Published : November 29, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
Gopalganj: Residents of ousted Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina's hometown are caught between "terrifying" security crackdowns and unrelenting political violence ahead of her expected return next month, they say.
Hasina's hometown and political stronghold of Gopalganj has been on the boil since the fugitive leader said she would return to Bangladesh in December, despite a death sentence handed to her in absentia for crimes against humanity during the 2024 uprising.
Ahead of a major rally her supporters are planning for Sunday, authorities have reinforced security across the city and deployed hundreds of personnel, adding to a series of sweeping measures imposed in recent months that have disrupted life in the southern district.
Residents say they are paying the price for their association with Hasina, who ruled the country for 15 years before fleeing to India on a helicopter in August 2024. "I have not been sending my boys to tuition since the day villagers torched the police station," said Khatun, a 35-year-old mother of two, who declined to give her full name for fear of reprisals.
She told AFP she spends much of her day at home, fearing the police could detain her teenage sons. "Even people from Gopalganj who live elsewhere in the country are being harassed," she said.
To avoid trouble, her husband, who works in the capital Dhaka, has abandoned plans to return home on weekends. "There are heavy security checks, even on public transport," she said. "There will be mob attacks if someone from Gopalganj is spotted. Even his employer does not want him to come to Gopalganj, fearing that he might join a procession."
- Crackdown -
Authorities say supporters of Hasina's now banned Awami League party have staged at least 72 flash processions and carried out more than 100 Molotov cocktail attacks nationwide in recent weeks, prompting a sweeping security response.
Gopalganj, where two police stations and several other buildings were torched by alleged Hasina supporters, has borne the brunt of the crackdown. Mobile banking services have been suspended, direct train services to Dhaka halted and police stations rendered non-functional.
Jaber Alam, a lawyer and former Awami League member, said Gopalganj residents were being treated as enemies. "Hundreds of people were sent to jail before the election," he told AFP of the February presidential vote.
"Cases against ordinary supporters are still being filed," he added. Political retribution through criminal cases has long been a feature of Bangladeshi politics, with tens of thousands of cases filed against opposition politicians and activists during Hasina's rule.
The ancestral home of SM Jilany, a lawmaker with the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was torched during recent unrest. Alam said residents said Jilany had failed to secure the release of people facing what they considered politically motivated charges. "He did not keep his promises to get them released from false cases... So angry people attacked his house."
- 'Bangladesh smiling' -
The tensions have left a trail of destruction. Grameen Bank, founded by former interim leader Muhammad Yunus, said more than 100 of its branches had been targeted in arson attacks this month.
At one Grameen Bank branch in Gopalganj, shattered glass, charred ledgers and broken furniture remain scattered through the building.
Security guard Zakir Biswas said attackers had told him they were seeking revenge for Yunus's order to demolish the house of Bangladesh's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- who is Hasina's father.
"They rushed to the Grameen Bank branch and said that... now it was their turn to demolish Grameen," Biswas told AFP. At the mausoleum of Sheikh Rahman, AFP saw residents putting up posters with the slogan: "Sheikh Hasina is coming, Bangladesh is smiling".
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, visiting security personnel injured in recent clashes, described recent incidents as "acts of sabotage". For residents like Khatun, the overriding concern is whether her children can be safe in a district increasingly defined by the conflict over Hasina's legacy. "We are also citizens of Bangladesh like everyone else. Why should we suffer?"
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