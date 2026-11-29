ETV Bharat / international

Unrest, Fear Grip Bangladesh Hometown Of Ousted PM Hasina

Gopalganj: Residents of ousted Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina's hometown are caught between "terrifying" security crackdowns and unrelenting political violence ahead of her expected return next month, they say.

Hasina's hometown and political stronghold of Gopalganj has been on the boil since the fugitive leader said she would return to Bangladesh in December, despite a death sentence handed to her in absentia for crimes against humanity during the 2024 uprising.

Ahead of a major rally her supporters are planning for Sunday, authorities have reinforced security across the city and deployed hundreds of personnel, adding to a series of sweeping measures imposed in recent months that have disrupted life in the southern district.

Residents say they are paying the price for their association with Hasina, who ruled the country for 15 years before fleeing to India on a helicopter in August 2024. "I have not been sending my boys to tuition since the day villagers torched the police station," said Khatun, a 35-year-old mother of two, who declined to give her full name for fear of reprisals.

She told AFP she spends much of her day at home, fearing the police could detain her teenage sons. "Even people from Gopalganj who live elsewhere in the country are being harassed," she said.

To avoid trouble, her husband, who works in the capital Dhaka, has abandoned plans to return home on weekends. "There are heavy security checks, even on public transport," she said. "There will be mob attacks if someone from Gopalganj is spotted. Even his employer does not want him to come to Gopalganj, fearing that he might join a procession."

- Crackdown -

Authorities say supporters of Hasina's now banned Awami League party have staged at least 72 flash processions and carried out more than 100 Molotov cocktail attacks nationwide in recent weeks, prompting a sweeping security response.

Gopalganj, where two police stations and several other buildings were torched by alleged Hasina supporters, has borne the brunt of the crackdown. Mobile banking services have been suspended, direct train services to Dhaka halted and police stations rendered non-functional.

Jaber Alam, a lawyer and former Awami League member, said Gopalganj residents were being treated as enemies. "Hundreds of people were sent to jail before the election," he told AFP of the February presidential vote.