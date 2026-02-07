ETV Bharat / international

India-US Agreement To Provide New Market Access For American Products: USTR

Washington: US President Donald Trump is expanding American farmers and producers’ access to one of the largest economies in the world through a trade deal with India, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said.

The agency, responsible for developing and promoting US foreign trade policies, also said that India has committed to eliminating or lowering tariffs for all US industrial goods and a wide array of agricultural products.

In a social media post on 'X' on Friday local time, the USTR said, "From tree nuts and dried distillers’ grains to red sorghum and fresh and processed fruit, the US-India agreement will provide new market access for American products.”

"President Trump is expanding American farmers and producers’ access to one of the largest economies in the world, with India committing to eliminate or lower tariffs for all US industrial goods and a wide array of agricultural products; address long-standing non-tariff barriers to trade; buy more American goods and services and purchase over $500 billion of US products," it said in another post.