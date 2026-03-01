ETV Bharat / international

US-Israel Assault And Iranian Retaliation Explained In 10 Points

Curated by Afsal Rahman

New Delhi: Amid the mediating Oman announcing a significant breakthrough in the talks between the United States and Iran, the US, along with Israel, launched an assault on the Islamic Republic on Saturday. Iran’s senior leadership, including its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were assassinated in the attack, as confirmed by the Iranian State Television.