US-Israel Assault And Iranian Retaliation Explained In 10 Points
Rescue workers and military personnel survey the scene of a direct hit a day after an Iranian missile struck in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday (AP)
Published : March 1, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Curated by Afsal Rahman
New Delhi: Amid the mediating Oman announcing a significant breakthrough in the talks between the United States and Iran, the US, along with Israel, launched an assault on the Islamic Republic on Saturday. Iran’s senior leadership, including its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were assassinated in the attack, as confirmed by the Iranian State Television.
Here is a look at the turn of events in 10 points:
- Thousands of Iranians flood the streets and intersections to mourn the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans and carrying photos of the slain leader.
- At least six people were killed, and several were injured after clashes broke out between police and protesters outside the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, following the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader.
- Iran's state television confirmed the death of the paramount decision-maker, hours after US President Donald Trump, in a social media post, announced that Khamenei had been killed in the attacks. Close adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, General Abdol Rahim Mousavi, Defence Minister Gen Aziz Nasirzadeh, Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Pakpour, were also confirmed dead in the Saturday attack.
- The attack drew polarised responses from major world powers, Canada, Australia and Ukraine being among the first to come in support of the US and Israel. Russia, China, and Spain condemned the assault, terming it an unprovoked act of armed aggression
- Iran resumed attacks on US bases in the Gulf region, causing widespread damage and bringing air traffic to a standstill. The cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz was severely affected following radio messages by the IRGC to the vessels not to venture.
- United States President Donald Trump had announced on Saturday a “ massive and ongoing” combat operation against Iran, appealing to Iranians to take over the government.
- The U.S. military said targets in Iran included Revolutionary Guard command facilities, air defence capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.
- The joint U.S.-Israel operation, which officials say was planned for months, took place Saturday during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan and at the start of the Iranian workweek.
- In retaliation, Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and strikes targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
- The attack was unprecedented as Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States on Thursday, claimed there had been a “significant breakthrough” following the third round of talks in Geneva.
