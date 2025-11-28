ETV Bharat / international

UN Calls On Pakistan To Respect Imran Khan's Human-Rights And Due-Process Protections

New York: The UN's deputy spokesperson reaffirmed that the world body has urged Pakistani authorities to ensure the human rights and due-process rights of Imran Khan are respected. This follows his arrest and ongoing legal proceedings -- the UN has emphasised that in such politically sensitive cases, fair treatment under law and procedural fairness are essential.

In a response to ANI, United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said, "We have called for his human rights and due process rights to be respected." The statement recalls earlier appeals by the UN leadership to uphold the rule of law, the right to a fair trial, and to allow peaceful assembly and protests -- even as unrest grows in parts of Pakistan.

Khan has faced multiple charges since he was ousted as prime minister in 2022. His legal team and supporters allege that many proceedings are politically motivated, and international rights bodies -- including UN-linked ones -- have accused authorities of violations such as arbitrary detention and denial of fair trial rights.