ETV Bharat / international

United Arab Emirates Suspends Trade With Iran After Coming Under Renewed Missile Fire

Oil residue lines the shore near fishing boats on Qeshm Island, Iran, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, amid ongoing wartime attacks on vessels and infrastructure in and around the Strait of Hormuz, though the spill's source has not been independently determined. ( AP )

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates suspended all trade with Iran on Wednesday after it said it had come under renewed fire from the country — a move that will further isolate the Islamic Republic, which is suffering under American sanctions and a blockade.

Incoming ballistic missile fire triggered nationwide warnings Tuesday night for UAE residents to seek shelter, the first time in weeks such an alarm had sounded.

Early in the conflict, the UAE regularly came under intense fire from Iran, and most trade between the countries, which had once been important trading partners, ground to a halt. In late June, as hostilities eased, at least some maritime trade resumed, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported. But it was not clear how much trade there was more recently.

The UAE accuses Iran of firing missiles. Tehran denies that

Following the news that two ballistic missiles had been fired toward the UAE, both of which splashed down in the Persian Gulf late Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said that while it remained committed to "dialogue, cooperation and regional integration," it had decided to impose the punitive measures.

"In light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice," the ministry said in a statement.

The UAE's Defense Ministry said assessments showed that the missiles targeted maritime traffic. It was not clear whether they directly targeted Emirati ships or the country's territorial waters.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denied that Iran had launched any missiles toward the UAE.

As part of Iran's efforts to maintain a stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz, it has regularly attacked ships attempting to use the waterway, including four tankers owned by Abu Dhabi's state-owned ADNOC oil and gas company over the past two weeks. None of the attacks caused any injuries, but they brought harsh condemnation from the UAE and others in the region, including Kuwait and Bahrain.