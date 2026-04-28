ETV Bharat / international

United Arab Emirates Says It Will Leave OPEC Effective May 1

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday that it will leave the oil cartel OPEC effective May 1. The UAE made the announcement via its state-run WAM news agency.

"This decision reflects the UAE's long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets," the UAE said.