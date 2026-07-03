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Union Minister Margherita, Bihar Guv Attend Khamenei's Funeral Ceremony In Tehran

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain as part of an official Indian delegation attend the funeral ceremony of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union minister Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain attended the funeral ceremony of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday and paid their respects on behalf of the government and the people of India.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

"Hon'ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran. Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia," Minister of State for External Affairs Margherita posted on X and also shared some photos the ceremony.

The Bihar Lok Bhawan in a post on X said the governor also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the recent conflict in West Asia.

"Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict. @MEAIndia @atahasnain53," the governor's office posted.

It also shared some photos of the solemn ceremony.

The Embassy of Iran in India also issued a post sharing visuals of Hasnain and Margherita offering their respects in a hall where the ceremony to mourn his death was held.

"The Special Representatives of the Government of the Republic of India, Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Mr. Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the embassy posted along with the video.