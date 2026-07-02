ETV Bharat / international

Union Minister Margherita, Bihar Governor Hasnain To Represent India At Khamenei's Funeral: MEA

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain will travel to Iran on Friday to represent India at the burial ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced this on Thursday.

Hasnain and Margherita will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran on July 3 to attend the funeral ceremony of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it said.

"The high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilisational ties, including people-to-people connection, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and economic engagements," the ministry said in a brief statement.