ETV Bharat / international

Special Bangladeshi Tribunal To Deliver Verdict Against Hasina On Nov 17; Former Ruling Party Calls For Lockdown To Protest Trial

Dhaka: Classes and transportation in Bangladesh were seriously disrupted Thursday as ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her former ruling Awami League party called for a nationwide "lockdown" in protest against her trial over last year's protests that left hundreds dead.

Hasina faces charges of crimes against humanity involving a crackdown on the student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule in August 2024. She has been in exile in India since then and has not been seen in public or online.

A special tribunal in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, is expected to announce a verdict against Hasina on Monday, chief prosecutor Tajul Islam said during a news conference Thursday.

Hasina's now-banned Awami League party urged its supporters and others to protest while the government and opposition to Hasina vowed to stop them.

Schools in Dhaka and major cities across Bangladesh switched to online classes and examinations while public transportation was severely disrupted Thursday as the government heightened security across the country.

Dhaka has suffered incidents of vandalism this week as usually clogged streets remained mostly empty Thursday.

A fire bomb was thrown at a government office in Gopalganj district, which is Hasina's ancestral home and a stronghold for her party. An office of Grameen Bank, a small loan institution founded by Bangladesh's current interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, was torched Wednesday in eastern Bangladesh, local media reported.

Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate along with Grameen Bank, is expected to address the nation Thursday afternoon, his press office said. Yunus took over as the head of an interim government three days after Hasina's fall on Aug. 5, 2024, and vowed to punish her.

Explosions of crude bombs and torched vehicles were reported over the past three days in Dhaka and elsewhere, indicating that political chaos will continue in the country, which has a history of political violence.

On Wednesday evening, arson was reported on a train and a bus in Dhaka, and crude bombs went off earlier in the day on the Dhaka University campus.