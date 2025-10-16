ETV Bharat / international

UN's World Food Program Warns Donor Cuts Are Pushing Millions More Into Hunger

A man scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family after distribution by the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) in the Gendrassa Refugee Camp, Maban, South Sudan ( File/AP )

Rome: The United Nations' food aid agency said Wednesday that severe funding cuts from its top donors are especially hurting its operations in six countries and warned that nearly 14 million people could be forced into emergency levels of hunger.

The World Food Program, traditionally the U.N.'s most-funded agency, said in a new report that its funding this year "has never been more challenged" — largely due to slashed outlays from the U.S. under the Trump administration and other leading Western donors.

It warned that 13.7 million of its food aid recipients could be forced into emergency levels of hunger as funding is cut. The countries facing "major disruptions" are Afghanistan, Congo, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, it said.

"We are watching the lifeline for millions of people disintegrate before our eyes," Executive Director Cindy McCain said.

WFP said it expects to receive 40% less funding this year, leading to a projected budget of $6.4 billion — after receiving some $10 billion last year, and it has been reducing what was a staff of 22,000 by about 6,000 posts.

"This is not just a funding gap – it's a reality gap between what we need to do and what we can afford to do," McCain said in a statement. "We are at risk of losing decades of progress in the fight against hunger."