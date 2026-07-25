ETV Bharat / international

‘Peaceful Protest’ Should Be Allowed Without Any ‘Fear’: UN Weighs In On Delhi Demonstration

The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. ( File/AP )

United Nations: The United Nations has said it is “aware” of the students' demonstrations in New Delhi and that it is important that people wishing to protest peacefully be allowed to do so without any fear of harassment, arrest or injury.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was replying to a question on Friday about the UN's position on the youth-led protests in India.

“We’re obviously very much aware of the protests that we’ve seen in New Delhi,” said Dujarric. “It is important that people wishing to protest peacefully be allowed to do so without the fear of harassment, the fear of arrest, or the fear of injury.”

He also said it is incumbent on security forces, “there as it is everywhere,” to ensure that those rights are protected. India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after weeks of protests over exam paper leaks.