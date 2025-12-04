ETV Bharat / international

UN Weather Agency Reports 55 Pc Likelihood Of La Nina This Winter

New Delhi: There is a 55 per cent chance of a weak La Nina affecting global weather and climate patterns over the next three months, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday. La Nina usually brings a temporary cooling effect on global average temperatures but many regions are still expected to record warmer-than-normal conditions, the UN climate and weather agency said in its latest update.

La Nina and El Nino are opposite phases of a Pacific Ocean climate cycle known as El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). La Nina is the periodic large-scale cooling of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean and is linked to changes in tropical winds, pressure and rainfall. El Nino is the "warm phase" of this cycle. It often weakens India's monsoon and increases the chances of drought.

According to the latest forecasts from WMO's Global Producing Centres for Seasonal Prediction, oceanic and atmospheric indicators in mid-November 2025 point to borderline La Nina conditions. There is a 55 per cent probability of crossing the La Nina threshold during December-February 2025-26.