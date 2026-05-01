ETV Bharat / international

UN Votes To Cut The Peacekeeping Force In South Sudan From 17,000 To 12,000

United Nations: The U.N. Security Council voted Thursday to reduce the ceiling for the peacekeeping force in conflict-torn South Sudan from 17,000 to 12,000 troops with a mandate to prevent a return to civil war in the world's newest nation.

The vote on the U.S.-drafted resolution was 13-0 with Russia and China abstaining. It extends the mandate of the force until April 30, 2027. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz told the council the resolution seeks to get the force “back to basics” — keeping the peace, protecting civilians and supporting access to humanitarian aid.

There were high hopes when oil-rich South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after a long conflict. But the country slid into a civil war in December 2013, largely based on ethnic divisions, when forces loyal to Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, battled those loyal to Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer.

More than 400,000 people were killed in the war, which ended with a peace agreement in 2018 and a national unity government with Kiir as president and Machar as vice president. But Kiir’s government put Machar under house arrest in March 2025, accusing him of subversive activities, and he now faces treason charges.