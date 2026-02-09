ETV Bharat / international

UN Voices Concern Over Harassment Of Chinese Women's Human Rights Defender Yang Li

United Nations: UN human rights experts have called on China to immediately grant access to adequate medical treatment for women's human rights defender Yang Li, voicing concern over her arbitrary detention as she tries to travel to Beijing for medical appointments.

“The arrest and indictment of Yang Li appear to represent an effort by the authorities to prevent her from peacefully exercising her rights to seek redress for legitimate grievances. This harassment is compounded by the fact that it was coupled with preventing her from accessing medical treatment,” the experts said in a statement last week.

“Yang Li is in urgent need of adequate medical treatment, capable of responding to the late-stage kidney disease she is suffering from,” the experts said.

“Her condition appears to have worsened significantly as a result of the repeated denial of medical care, her treatment whilst in prison and the stress she has been subjected to through numerous detentions that appear to have been carried out without legal basis or justification,” they said.

Emphasising that they have been in contact with the Chinese government on these issues, the UN experts urged the authorities to “cease the harassment and intimidation of Yang Li and her family and allow her full, immediate access to medical treatment of her choosing, to ensure her health does not further deteriorate".

The UN human rights experts urged China to immediately grant full access to adequate medical treatment for Li from Jintan, Jiangsu province, saying that her attempts to travel to Beijing for medical appointments have been intercepted on numerous occasions and allegedly resulted in her arbitrary detention.

Li has been advocating against land requisition and crop clearance being carried out by the authorities in Jiangsu province since 2009. Her efforts to seek redress for her family and members of her community through filing petitions have led to her being administratively detained multiple times since 2014, a statement issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for UN Human Rights said.