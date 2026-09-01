ETV Bharat / international

UN Spotlights Nuclear Weapon States' Refusal To Ratify Test Ban Treaty At Divisive Time

FILE - The UN flag flies on a stormy day at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2022. ( AP )

United Nations: With the U.S., Russia, China and other countries that have nuclear weapons refusing to ratify the treaty that bans atomic testing, the United Nations warned on Monday that any new test could trigger another arms race.

U.N. disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu told the U.N. General Assembly that it was meeting to mark International Day against Nuclear Tests at a time of “deep geopolitical tension, growing division and diminishing trust,” as well as concern about the possible resumption of testing.

Late last year, the United States and Russia, which have the world’s largest nuclear arsenals, threatened to resume nuclear testing, setting off global alarm bells. President Donald Trump accused Russia and China of conducting tests, which they deny.

“Even contemplating such a course is dangerous,” Nakamitsu warned. “Any resumption would erode decades of restraint, deepen mistrust and risk triggering reciprocal tests and an arms race. This must never become reality.”

When the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was adopted in 1996, it had a very high bar to enter into force. It had to be ratified by 44 specific countries, and nine of them have not yet done so.

The United States, China, Iran, Egypt and Israel have signed but not ratified the treaty. India, Pakistan and North Korea have neither signed nor ratified. Russia signed and ratified, but revoked its ratification in 2023.

Robert Floyd, head of the organization overseeing the treaty known as the CTBT, told the General Assembly that Tonga’s ratification last month brings the number of parties to the treaty to 179.

Since 1945, he said the planet has seen more than 2,000 nuclear test explosions, but in the past three decades fewer than 12. He cautioned, however, that “the international scene is tense, full of mistrust,” including about nuclear testing