ETV Bharat / international

UN Security Council To Vote Tuesday On Diluted Hormuz Strait Resolution

File photo of oil tankers and cargo ships lined up in the Strait of Hormuz ( AP )

United Nations: The UN Security Council is set to vote Tuesday on a watered-down resolution addressing Iran's threats to the Strait of Hormuz, diplomatic sources told AFP, after more robust earlier drafts faced potential vetoes.

Iran has imposed an effective blockade on the critical waterway since the United States and Israel launched the war on February 28, sending ripple effects throughout the global economy.

Bahrain, backed by other oil-exporting Gulf countries, had launched negotiations two weeks ago on a draft resolution that would have given a clear UN mandate to any state wishing to use force to unblock the strait.

However, objections from several veto-holding permanent members have seen the text gradually watered down, and the vote -- originally scheduled for late last week -- has been delayed multiple times.

The latest draft, seen by AFP on Monday, still demands Iran end its attacks on commercial vessels and to halt "any attempt to impede transit passage or freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."