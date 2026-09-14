'We May Be The Last Generation Able To Set The Terms' On AI, Says UN Secretary General
The Secretary-General warned that without greater international cooperation, the technology could widen global inequality instead of advancing sustainable development.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged world leaders, technology companies, and others to work together to ensure the safe use of Artificial Intelligence.
The Secretary-General warned that without greater international cooperation, the technology could widen global inequality instead of advancing sustainable development. The unregulated usage of AI has direct impacts on our environment, children, and weapons systems that are developing at a rapid pace without close human oversight.
The Secretary-General said that nations must come together to increase the safety of Artificial Intelligence, while mitigating its detrimental impacts in four critical areas.
“We may be the last generation able to set the terms on which humanity and machines coexist.”— United Nations (@UN) September 14, 2026
As Artificial Intelligence advances at an extraordinary pace, @antonioguterres has repeatedly stressed it must serve humanity and not the other way around.https://t.co/DU61dQS3rL pic.twitter.com/hiGwQtYkrZ
In order for AI to be used responsibly and ethically, it requires close cooperation from Governments, companies, and scientists. "We may be the last generation able to set the terms on which humanity and machines coexist," he said.
The Secretary-General has stressed that we are tasked to help build a future of AI, "by humanity, with humanity and for all humanity."
He pointed out that AI governance cannot be governed by a handful of countries or companies, every nation needs a seat at the table.
He insisted that any future agreement must be "worthy of global trust" and put safety first. "AI is hungry for land, water and power, and the data centers behind it already consume more electricity than most nations."
By 2030, they could use more power than all but five countries — and enough water to meet the basic needs of all 1.3 billion residents of sub‑Saharan Africa for an entire year.
Despite these obvious concerns, according to the UN chief, communities are often uninformed about the environmental impact of the infrastructure rising around them.
Also Read