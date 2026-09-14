ETV Bharat / international

'We May Be The Last Generation Able To Set The Terms' On AI, Says UN Secretary General

Hyderabad: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged world leaders, technology companies, and others to work together to ensure the safe use of Artificial Intelligence.

The Secretary-General warned that without greater international cooperation, the technology could widen global inequality instead of advancing sustainable development. The unregulated usage of AI has direct impacts on our environment, children, and weapons systems that are developing at a rapid pace without close human oversight.

The Secretary-General said that nations must come together to increase the safety of Artificial Intelligence, while mitigating its detrimental impacts in four critical areas.

In order for AI to be used responsibly and ethically, it requires close cooperation from Governments, companies, and scientists. "We may be the last generation able to set the terms on which humanity and machines coexist," he said.