ETV Bharat / international

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to participate in BRICS Summit in India

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate in the 18th BRICS Summit later this month in New Delhi. As the chair this year, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said at the press briefing here Tuesday, "… we have yet to officially announce that the secretary-general will participate in the BRICS meeting in New Delhi in about 10 days' time."

He was responding to a question on possible meetings between Guterres and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit hosted in Kyrgyzstan on August 31-September 1. The theme for India’s BRICS chairship is ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

Over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Through these engagements, and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS chairship has contributed to advancing BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes, the MEA has said.