ETV Bharat / international

UN Chief Calls For Justice In Natural Resource Value Chains

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for justice in natural resource value chains. "We must ensure mineral development delivers fair and sustainable outcomes for resource-endowed countries and communities," he said on Wednesday (local time).

"It is time to break the age-old pattern -- where resources are extracted, value is captured elsewhere, and impoverished communities are left behind to cope with the environmental and socioeconomic damage."

During a Security Council open debate on natural resources governance, Guterres said that it is also time to close the gap between a state's recognised sovereignty over its natural resources and its sovereign rights in practice, noting that nowhere is this sovereignty deficit wider than in Africa.

"Countries and communities must benefit -- first and most -- from the resources in their own backyard," he said.

The UN chief stressed the importance of curbing illicit flows and strengthening transparency across mineral supply chains, reports Xinhua news agency. Natural resources are often extracted in one country, transported through another, processed elsewhere, and ultimately sold on global markets. Effective action must address the full value chain, not just the point of extraction, he said.