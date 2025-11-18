ETV Bharat / international

UN Says Verdict Against Hasina 'Important' Step For Victims But Regrets Death Penalty

United Nations: The United Nations has said that the verdict against Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity is an “important moment” for the victims, but expressed regret over the imposition of the death penalty.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “fully” agrees with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on the position that “we stand against the use of the death penalty in all circumstances,” the UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing here on Monday.

Dujarric was responding to a question on the Secretary-General's reaction to a Bangladeshi court sentencing Hasina to death in absentia. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal on Monday found Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity committed during the widespread protests against her government in July last year.

Hasina, 78, who has been living in India since her government was toppled on August 5 last year, was sentenced to death in absentia by the tribunal. Hasina's aide and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death on similar charges.

Dujarric referred to a statement issued by Turk's office on the verdict, noting that UN human rights officials have been calling “diligently for perpetrators, including individuals in positions of command and leadership, to be held accountable".

"Accountability is critical. It is, of course, very important that people remain calm in Bangladesh following the assurance of the verdict and for all to exercise restraint in response to these developments,” he said.

Geneva-based UN Human Rights Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement that the verdicts delivered by the tribunal against Hasina and the former home minister mark “an important moment for victims of the grave violations committed during the suppression of protests last year”. "We also regret the imposition of the death penalty, which we oppose in all circumstances," she said.