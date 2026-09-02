ETV Bharat / international

UN Report Finds Syria Was Building A Nuclear Reactor In Deir El-Zour Under Former President Assad

FILE - The UN flag flies on a stormy day at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2022. ( AP )

Vienna: Syria was constructing a nuclear reactor in Deir el-Zour under the leadership of ousted former President Bashar Assad, according to a U.N. report seen Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Inspectors with the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited several sites in Syria in August and carried out verification work that confirmed the existence of a long-suspected nuclear site, according to the confidential report circulated to member states.

Based on this visit, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that it is "able to establish that the former Syrian authorities had failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activities as required under the NPT Safeguards Agreement."

This information included a nuclear reactor under construction in Deir el-Zour, a fuel fabrication plant and another site used for fuel storage during the rule of Assad.

Under Assad, Syria was believed to have operated an extensive undeclared nuclear program that included a nuclear reactor built by North Korea in eastern Deir el-Zour province. Following Assad’s ouster, the new government agreed to give IAEA inspectors access to suspected former nuclear sites.

The site in Deir el-Zour only became public knowledge after Israel launched airstrikes in 2007 that destroyed the facility. Syria later leveled the site and never responded fully to the IAEA’s questions about it. Israel is believed to have its own undeclared atomic weapons program that makes it the only country in the Mideast with nuclear bombs.

Israel neither confirms nor denies having atomic weapons. The IAEA took samples at the site in 2024 and reported last year that they contained uranium particles.