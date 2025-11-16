ETV Bharat / international

UN Peacekeepers Say Israeli Forces Fired On Them In Southern Lebanon

Stockshots of the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon (UNIFIL). The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said that Israeli soldiers had shot at its peacekeepers from a tank near an army position in the country's south, while Israeli forces said that its troops did not deliberately fire on the UN peacekeepers. ( AFP )

Beirut: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said Israeli soldiers shot at its peacekeepers on Sunday in the country's south, with Israel's military saying it mistook blue helmets for "suspects" and fired warning shots. The Israeli military blamed "poor weather conditions" and said it had not deliberately targeted UN troops.

Earlier on Sunday, UNIFIL said in a statement that Israeli forces "fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position Israel has established in Lebanese territory," adding that heavy machine gun rounds hit about five metres from their personnel.

The force said the peacekeepers were able to "leave safely 30 minutes later" after the tank withdrew inside the Israeli position. In a statement, the Israeli military said "two suspects were identified" in the El Hamames area of southern Lebanon. "The troops subsequently fired warning shots, and the suspects distanced themselves. No injuries were reported," it said.

"After a review, it was determined that the suspects were UN soldiers who were conducting a patrol in the area and were classified as suspects due to poor weather conditions. "No deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers."