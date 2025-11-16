UN Peacekeepers Say Israeli Forces Fired On Them In Southern Lebanon
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said peacekeepers were able to "leave safely 30 minutes later" after the tank withdrew inside the Israeli position.
November 16, 2025
Beirut: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said Israeli soldiers shot at its peacekeepers on Sunday in the country's south, with Israel's military saying it mistook blue helmets for "suspects" and fired warning shots. The Israeli military blamed "poor weather conditions" and said it had not deliberately targeted UN troops.
Earlier on Sunday, UNIFIL said in a statement that Israeli forces "fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position Israel has established in Lebanese territory," adding that heavy machine gun rounds hit about five metres from their personnel.
The force said the peacekeepers were able to "leave safely 30 minutes later" after the tank withdrew inside the Israeli position. In a statement, the Israeli military said "two suspects were identified" in the El Hamames area of southern Lebanon. "The troops subsequently fired warning shots, and the suspects distanced themselves. No injuries were reported," it said.
"After a review, it was determined that the suspects were UN soldiers who were conducting a patrol in the area and were classified as suspects due to poor weather conditions. "No deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers."
UNIFIL has been working with the Lebanese army to consolidate a truce between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reached last November. It said the shooting "represents a serious violation of UN Security Council resolution 1701", which ended a 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and also formed the basis of last November's truce.
That ceasefire sought to end more than a year of hostilities between the parties that broke out after the start of the Gaza war. Under the deal, Israel was to withdraw its forces from south Lebanon, but it has kept them at five areas it deems strategic. It has also kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, mainly saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites and operatives.
The Israeli military said the incident was under examination and was being handled through official military liaison channels. Sunday's incident was not the first in which UNIFIL accused Israel of endangering its troops. "Yet again, we call on the IDF to cease any aggressive behaviour and attacks on or near peacekeepers," the force said.
