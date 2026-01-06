UNSC Meeting On Venezuela: Guterres Urges 'Respect' For Sovereignty; China, Russia Slam US For 'Bullying' Acts
While the US defended its operation, Venezuela said the US's aggression was driven by "greed" for natural resources.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for respect of nations' political independence as the Security Council met in emergency session in New York to address the US attack on Venezuela and the capture of its President, Nicolas Maduro, from Caracas.
Maduro and his wife both appeared at a New York court on Monday, entering pleas of not guilty. The UN chief António Guterres told ambassadors there must be respect for national sovereignty, “political independence and territorial integrity,” after warning on Saturday that the US had set a “dangerous precedent” for the world order.
"I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification (of) instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted," the UN chief said.
I'm deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in Venezuela, the potential impact on the region & the precedent it may set for how relations between & among states are conducted.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 5, 2026
The situation is critical, but it's still possible to prevent a wider & more…
While the US defended its operation, Venezuela said the US's aggression was driven by "greed" for natural resources. Samuel Moncada, the Venezuelan representative at the meeting, said that not only is his country’s sovereignty at stake, but also “the credibility of international law” and the authority of the United Nations.
He said Venezuela was subjected to an “illegitimate armed attack” by the United States on 3 January, lacking any legal justification and constituting a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the Geneva Conventions and the principle of sovereign equality.
Warning that tolerating the “kidnapping of a Head of State” and attacks on civilians would signal that “the law is optional”, he argued that the aggression is driven by Venezuela’s natural resources and geopolitical position.
Venezuela's neighbouring country, Colombia -a new member of the Security Council that formally requested the meeting, and whose leader, Gustavo Petro, has clashed with Donald Trump -- also expressed concerns about US intentions.
The UN Charter permits "the use of force only under exceptional circumstances -- in legitimate defence, in the face of an armed attack or when there is an express authorisation by this Council," said Colombian ambassador Leonor Zalabata Torres.
Even then, "this does not amount to assuming political control of another state," she added.
China Condemns 'Unilateral, Illegal, Bullying Acts' By US Against Venezuela
China’s representative said his country was “deeply shocked by, and strongly condemns”, what he described as the United States’ “unilateral, illegal and bullying acts” against Venezuela.
He accused the United States of “wantonly trampling upon Venezuela’s sovereignty, security and legitimate rights and interests”, placing power above multilateralism and military action above diplomacy. Warning of a grave threat to peace in Latin America and beyond, he urged the United States to heed the “overwhelming voice” of the international community and return to dialogue.
US Actions In Venezuela Fuel 'Neocolonialism', Says Russia
Vassily A Nebenzia, the representative for the Russian Federation, condemned the US for what he called armed aggression against Venezuela in violation of international law, urging Washington to immediately release the “legitimately elected President” and his spouse.
He called on Council members to abandon double standards and not justify “such an egregious act of aggression” out of fear of the “American global gendarme”. Warning that the United States seeks control over Venezuela’s natural resources, he said its actions are generating “fresh momentum for neocolonialism and imperialism”.
US Says 'No War Against Venezuela Or Its People'
Michael G Waltz, US representative to the UN, told the Security Council that Washington carried out “a surgical law enforcement operation” to apprehend two indicted fugitives, naming “narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro and Celia Flores”.
Stressing that “there is no war against Venezuela or its people”, he compared the action to the 1989 arrest of Manuel Noriega. He described Maduro as a "fugitive" and leader of a “vicious foreign terrorist organization”, alleging links to drug trafficking networks that use “illegal narcotics as a weapon”. Citing broader human rights concerns, he pointed to alleged extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detentions, noting that more than 8 million Venezuelans have fled the country.
‘Maduro’s Claim To Power Was Fraudulent’, Says UK
James Kariuki, the UK representative at the meeting, said that Maduro’s actions created "extreme levels of poverty, violent repression and failing basic services and precipitated a displacement crisis affecting the whole region".
“Maduro’s claim to power was fraudulent,” he said, noting his country’s desire to see a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate Government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.
He also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter. “These foundations are essential for maintaining global peace, security and the rule of law,” he said.
Read More: