UNSC Meeting On Venezuela: Guterres Urges 'Respect' For Sovereignty; China, Russia Slam US For 'Bullying' Acts

UN Security Council met in emergency session in New York to address the US attack on Venezuela. ( UN.ORG )

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for respect of nations' political independence as the Security Council met in emergency session in New York to address the US attack on Venezuela and the capture of its President, Nicolas Maduro, from Caracas.

Maduro and his wife both appeared at a New York court on Monday, entering pleas of not guilty. The UN chief António Guterres told ambassadors there must be respect for national sovereignty, “political independence and territorial integrity,” after warning on Saturday that the US had set a “dangerous precedent” for the world order.

"I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification (of) instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted," the UN chief said.

While the US defended its operation, Venezuela said the US's aggression was driven by "greed" for natural resources. Samuel Moncada, the Venezuelan representative at the meeting, said that not only is his country’s sovereignty at stake, but also “the credibility of international law” and the authority of the United Nations.

He said Venezuela was subjected to an “illegitimate armed attack” by the United States on 3 January, lacking any legal justification and constituting a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the Geneva Conventions and the principle of sovereign equality.

Warning that tolerating the “kidnapping of a Head of State” and attacks on civilians would signal that “the law is optional”, he argued that the aggression is driven by Venezuela’s natural resources and geopolitical position.

Venezuela's neighbouring country, Colombia -a new member of the Security Council that formally requested the meeting, and whose leader, Gustavo Petro, has clashed with Donald Trump -- also expressed concerns about US intentions.

The UN Charter permits "the use of force only under exceptional circumstances -- in legitimate defence, in the face of an armed attack or when there is an express authorisation by this Council," said Colombian ambassador Leonor Zalabata Torres.

Even then, "this does not amount to assuming political control of another state," she added.

China Condemns 'Unilateral, Illegal, Bullying Acts' By US Against Venezuela