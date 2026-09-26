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UN Identifies 214 Firms Linked To Israeli Settlements

Demonstrators gather to protest following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in New York. ( AP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Geneva: The United Nations on Friday released a fresh update of its database of companies with activities in Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, listing 214 firms from 11 countries.Since last year's update, the UN rights office added an additional 61 companies to the database and had removed five companies. But major firms like Airbnb, Booking.com, Motorola Solutions and TripAdvisor remained on the list. The report, which was harshly criticised by Israel, served as a "reminder to companies that they have human rights responsibilities", UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement. Turk, who has previously condemned Israel's settlement policy in the occupied West Bank as a war crime, stressed that firms were "expected to conduct due diligence to ensure that they do not become involved in human rights violations or abuses". While most of the companies on the list were based in Israel, others were based in Canada, China, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Britain and the United States. There were two Spanish companies removed from the database since last year, along with one each from Canada, Israel and Portugal. - 'Smear campaign' -