ETV Bharat / international

UN Human Rights Agency Voices Concern Over 'Wave of Unrest' In PoK

United Nations: The United Nations human rights agency has voiced concern over the “wave of unrest” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling for investigations into killings of protesters as well as members of security forces.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday appealed for calm in PoK amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections at the end of the month, a statement issued in Geneva said.

It added that dozens of people, mostly protesters but also law enforcement personnel, have reportedly been killed since June ahead of the vote for the legislative assembly on July 27. The High Commissioner called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) - a movement behind the protests comprising traders, transporters, students, lawyers, activists and others – has been banned under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening public order and security. Some of the group’s leaders have subsequently been arrested.