UN Experts Link Guatemala's Attorney General to Illegal Adoptions

Guatemala's Attorney General Maria Consuelo Porras (C) attends the launch of a digital platform called "Zero Crime" to promote reporting among the population at the Public Prosecutor's Office headquarters in Guatemala City on November 26, 2024. ( AFP )

Guatemala City: UN experts on Monday called for an investigation into Guatemala's Attorney General Maria Consuelo Porras for possible involvement in illegal adoptions of Indigenous children in the 1980s, during the country's civil war.

The allegation came in a statement released in Geneva on Monday, the same day that Porras, whose term as attorney general ends in May, failed in her bid to be elected to Guatemala's Constitutional Court. The UN experts said they had received information about "at least 80 Indigenous children who were subjected to illegal international adoptions" after "their capture and forced disappearance between 1968 and 1996."

The group noted that the minors were put up for adoption after being taken to the Elisa Martinez Temporary Home, where Porras was director and also "legal guardian of the children from January 21 to August 30, 1982," according to the statement.