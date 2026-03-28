ETV Bharat / international

UN Establishes Task Force To Address Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: As tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, the United Nations on Friday announced that it has established a dedicated task force to address the humanitarian consequences of disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a note to correspondents delivered by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the task force will be led by Jorge Moreira da Silva, who currently serves as Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). The task force will also bring together representatives from the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the International Maritime Organisation, and the International Chamber of Commerce, with additional entities to be invited as needed

The primary focus of the Task Force is to develop and propose technical mechanisms specifically designed to meet humanitarian needs in the Strait of Hormuz. Drawing inspiration from relevant UN initiatives, including the UN Verification, Inspection and Monitoring Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM), the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), and the UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza, this new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz aims to facilitate fertiliser trade, including the movement of related raw materials, the note stated.

According to the note, the mechanism's operationalisation will be done in close consultation with relevant Member States with full respect for national sovereignty and established international legal frameworks. The note further said that, if successful, it would also create confidence among Member States on the diplomatic approach to the conflict and constitute a valuable step towards a wider political settlement.

As part of his broader peacemaking mandate, the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault, will lead political engagement with relevant Member States, supported by the Task Force, according to the official UN note. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump referred to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump", later adding that he did not make any "accidents" while making these remarks.