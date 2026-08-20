ETV Bharat / international

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed To Visit India Later This Month

United Nations: UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will visit India later this month and discuss the world body’s cooperation with New Delhi as well as the country’s engagement in advancing sustainable development.

Mohammed, who will be in China this week and then head to Mongolia, will stop over in India on her way back to New York.

During her visit to India from August 26-28, she will meet with senior government officials in New Delhi "to discuss UN-India cooperation and India’s engagement in advancing sustainable development,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at the daily press briefing here Wednesday.

In India, Mohammed will also meet with students at the Indian Institute of Technology to “exchange on the opportunities and challenges to leverage digital innovation in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.”