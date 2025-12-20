ETV Bharat / international

UN Declares Famine Over In Gaza, Says 'Situation Remains Critical'

Palestinians walk along street market where fruits and vegetables are displayed for sale in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. ( AP )

Rome: A famine declared in Gaza in August is now over thanks to improved access for humanitarian aid, the United Nations said on Friday, but warned the food situation in the Palestinian territory remained dire.

More than 70 percent of the population is living in makeshift shelters, it said, with hunger exacerbated by winter floods and an increasing risk of hypothermia as temperatures plummet.

Although a ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hamas that took effect in October has partially eased restrictions on goods and aid, delivery fluctuates daily and is limited and uneven across the territory, it said.

"No areas are classified in Famine," said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC), a coalition of monitors tasked by the UN to warn of impending crises. But it stressed that "the situation remains critical: the entire Gaza Strip is classified in Emergency".

The US-sponsored ceasefire halted two years of fighting, sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Yet the deal remains fragile as Israel and Hamas accuse each other almost daily of violations.

"Following the ceasefire... the latest IPC analysis indicates notable improvements in food security and nutrition compared to the August 2025 analysis, which detected famine," the IPC said. However, around 1.6 million people are still forecast to face "crisis" levels of food insecurity in the period running to April 15, it said.

And under a worst-case scenario involving renewed hostilities and a halt in humanitarian aid and commercial goods, the territories of North Gaza, Gaza Governorate, Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis risk famine, it said.

'Alarmingly high'

The UN's agencies said that despite the roll-back of famine, hunger, malnutrition, disease and the scale of agricultural destruction remains "alarmingly high". "Humanitarian needs remain staggering, with current assistance addressing only the most basic survival requirements," the food, agriculture, health, and childrens' agencies said in a joint statement.