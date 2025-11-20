ETV Bharat / international

UN COP30 Summit: Brazil Prez Lula Meets Indian Delegation Led By Bhupender Yadav

Belem: Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met the Indian delegation led by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the UN COP30 Climate Summit and discussed crucial issues that negotiators are intensely discussing to hammer out a final roadmap.

According to sources privy to the discussion, the two sides mainly discussed on Wednesday a possible roadmap on fossil fuel -- a topic that the President is pushing hard during the ongoing COP30.

"Lula and Yadav met in the afternoon and discussed some important issues. They primarily talked about the fossil fuel issue and explored if a roadmap can be brought in this summit itself," a source on the Brazilian side told PTI here.

The closed-door meeting lasted for about 20 minutes and senior officials from both sides were present during the talks. India's Lead Negotiator at COP30 Amandeep Garg was also present at the meeting.

An official on the Indian side said, "They met for about 15-20 minutes and discussed many issues."He, however, did not disclose what the two leaders discussed in the meeting, but indicated that they discussed the possible roadmap on fossil fuels.

It is learnt that Lula met with members of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) and discussed issues related to fossil fuels.

Already, more than 80 countries have lent their voices in calling for a roadmap to phase out fossil fuels. Although the fossil fuel roadmap is not on the formal agenda of the COP30 Climate Summit here, it is being talked about by major parties after the Brazilian President spoke about it in his opening statement.

UN COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago said in a press conference on November 15 that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) may come out with a new document on fossil fuels by October 2026, which is likely to present a roadmap for transition into a cleaner mode of transportation.

He had also said that there is a lack of in-depth data regarding fossil fuels and more information on the subject is needed before coming out with anything concrete.

Presently, there is no concrete global fossil fuel phase-out roadmap, but only some mix of partial plans. The biggest one in direction so far is the COP28 deal, where countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. However, it did not give any clear deadlines or binding rules.