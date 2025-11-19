ETV Bharat / international

UN COP30 Publishes Draft Belem Political Package; Negotiations On Climate Change Enter Last Phase

Belem: The final phase of negotiations at the UN COP30 Climate Summit began on Tuesday with the release of the draft Belem Political Package, which is expected to guide the next steps in global climate action.

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago, in a letter to all countries, urged them to work “side by side, in task-force mode” to finalise the package swiftly, fairly and with care for all. The draft texts are expected to be adopted on Wednesday after deliberations.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries are attending the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), being held in Belem, in Brazil’s Amazon region, from November 10 to 21. The COP30 Presidency has published 11 draft documents across issues, while six topics remain under negotiation.

Draft texts have been released on matters such as climate-related trade restrictions, the synthesis report on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the 1.5-degree Celsius ambition and implementation gap, Article 9.1 and Article 13 of the Paris Agreement, the Global Goal on Adaptation, the global stocktake, Standing Committee on Finance, Green Climate Fund and the Global Environment Facility among others.

On condition of anonymity, an official said hectic parleys are taking place to hammer out differences and bring out final documents on the drafts, mainly the Presidency document.

"The Presidency has asked the parties for an accelerated discussion on the draft so that a consensus can be arrived at by tomorrow. After releasing the draft, the Presidency is now hearing back from the parties and will consider suggestions overnight," she added. The different teams, including ministerial and technical, are reporting back to the Presidency with their views on the drafts.

"Hopefully, a final statement will be out tomorrow on the main draft. Rest of the COP agenda drafts are likely to be ready by Friday. A conversation is also going on regarding COP31 and COP32," the official said.