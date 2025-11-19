UN COP30 Publishes Draft Belem Political Package; Negotiations On Climate Change Enter Last Phase
The COP30 Presidency has published 11 draft documents across issues, while six topics remain under negotiation.
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2025 at 6:56 AM IST
Belem: The final phase of negotiations at the UN COP30 Climate Summit began on Tuesday with the release of the draft Belem Political Package, which is expected to guide the next steps in global climate action.
COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago, in a letter to all countries, urged them to work “side by side, in task-force mode” to finalise the package swiftly, fairly and with care for all. The draft texts are expected to be adopted on Wednesday after deliberations.
Negotiators from more than 190 countries are attending the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), being held in Belem, in Brazil’s Amazon region, from November 10 to 21. The COP30 Presidency has published 11 draft documents across issues, while six topics remain under negotiation.
Draft texts have been released on matters such as climate-related trade restrictions, the synthesis report on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the 1.5-degree Celsius ambition and implementation gap, Article 9.1 and Article 13 of the Paris Agreement, the Global Goal on Adaptation, the global stocktake, Standing Committee on Finance, Green Climate Fund and the Global Environment Facility among others.
On condition of anonymity, an official said hectic parleys are taking place to hammer out differences and bring out final documents on the drafts, mainly the Presidency document.
"The Presidency has asked the parties for an accelerated discussion on the draft so that a consensus can be arrived at by tomorrow. After releasing the draft, the Presidency is now hearing back from the parties and will consider suggestions overnight," she added. The different teams, including ministerial and technical, are reporting back to the Presidency with their views on the drafts.
"Hopefully, a final statement will be out tomorrow on the main draft. Rest of the COP agenda drafts are likely to be ready by Friday. A conversation is also going on regarding COP31 and COP32," the official said.
In the draft titled Global Mutirao: uniting humanity in a global mobilization against climate change, the Presidency proposed acknowledging climate change as a common concern of humankind and urged parties to uphold human rights obligations while taking climate action.
It commended the 123 countries that have submitted new NDCs for the next policy cycle and urged the remaining nations to do so at the earliest. India is among the countries yet to submit revised NDCs. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said India would publish its NDC for the 2035 period by December.
The draft Belem package calls on all actors to work together to scale up climate finance for developing countries to at least USD 1.3 trillion per year by 2035. Expressing concern that the USD 100 billion annual finance goal remains unmet – with only about USD 60 billion received on average – the draft urges developed nations to increase climate finance flows.
The Baku to Belem Roadmap to 1.3 trillion, released on November 5, urges governments, banks and businesses to mobilise USD 1.3 trillion annually by 2035 to help developing countries cope with climate impacts and transition to low-carbon pathways.
Another draft highlights the need for predictability and clarity in financial support under the Paris Agreement, while allowing flexibility for evolving needs. A draft on the Green Climate Fund notes its increased approvals, with USD 19.3 billion sanctioned for 336 projects in 134 developing countries.
The 2015 Paris Agreement aims to hold global temperature rise well below 2 degrees Celsius and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed by 1.3 degrees, largely due to fossil fuel use. The UN Emissions Gap Report, published earlier this month, warned that current policies put the world on track for 2.8 degrees Celsius warming by 2100.
Also Read: