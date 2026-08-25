ETV Bharat / international

UN Committee Flags Problems Faced By Rohingya Migrants In India

Geneva: The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Tuesday raised concerns regarding allegations of structural discrimination, racial profiling, and rights violations faced by Rohingya migrants, asylum-seekers, and other minority communities in India.

In its findings after reviewing India's implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Committee said it was concerned by alleged reports of increased law-enforcement operations targeting these communities. The concerns cited by the Committee are based on alleged reports it reviewed and do not constitute independent findings that the alleged violations occurred.

CERD highlighted alleged reports that law-enforcement operations targeting Rohingya and other groups had increased, particularly after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Committee, reported police stops and identity checks involving alleged racial profiling had resulted in arbitrary arrests and detention without due process, as well as allegations of torture and ill-treatment.

The Committee also expressed concern over reports of deportations and forcible returns involving people in need of international protection. CERD called on India to urgently address the alleged "discrimination, hate speech and hate crimes against Rohingya", migrants and asylum-seekers and also to "protect their rights, refrain from collective expulsions and ensure access to international protection in line with the principle of non-refoulement".