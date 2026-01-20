ETV Bharat / international

United Nations Has Coexisted Alongside Global Organisations: UN Spokesperson On Trump's Board of Peace

United Nations: With US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza being seen as a rival, a United Nations spokesperson said the world body has “coexisted” alongside various global institutions and would wait to see “what sort of relationship” it has with the US-led initiative.

“The UN has coexisted alongside any number of organisations. There are regional organisations, subregional organisations, and various defence alliances around the world,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said.

“Some of them, we have relationship agreements with. Some of them, we don't. We would have to see in terms of details what the Board of Peace becomes as it actually is established to know what sort of relationship we would have with it,” he said.

Haq was responding to questions on Monday at the daily press briefing on the Board of Peace for the redevelopment of Gaza announced by Trump and for which the US president has extended invitations to world leaders to join.

When asked whether the secretary-general has received any invitation to be on the Board, Haq said “I'm not aware of any communication that we've received on any of this.”

On the one billion USD price tag required for a country to be on the Board as a permanent member, Haq said, “We've seen these reports. We can't confirm this….Obviously, different groupings have their own rules, their own bylaws, and so forth. We don't comment on other groups and their rules.”

Trump will deliver a special address to the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Wednesday, when he will also participate in a greeting with the Forum's leadership, meet foreign leaders and attend a reception with business leaders.

On Thursday, on the margins of the World Economic Forum, Trump will participate in the “Board of Peace Charter announcement”, where nations would be invited to sign the charter, joining the body aimed for Gaza’s redevelopment under his comprehensive plan to end the conflict.