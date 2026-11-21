ETV Bharat / international

UN Climate Talks Slammed By Activists And Leaders As Fossil Fuels Go Unmentioned In Draft Deal

Activists participate in a demonstration holding signs that say "shame" at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. ( AP )

Antalya: United Nations climate talks in Turkey stretched into overtime Friday and delegates put off some decisions to next year, unable to find common ground on multiple issues with mutterings and protests about failure. Still, organizers remained hopeful that they could find ways the world can work together to avert the most catastrophic effects of global warming.

“We are close to the finish line but not there yet,” said Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, president of the two-week summit known as COP31. During a late-night session, delegates passed a protest banner reading “failure,” while a demonstrator interrupted Kurum as he spoke, shouting, “you are killing the future, you are killing the future.”

“Yes, we are tired, and we have put in a great deal of effort—but we still have the capacity, right here in this hall, to convey truly meaningful messages to the world,” Kurum pleaded Friday night. "By reaching a consensus, we can effect real change.”

The term “fossil fuels” wasn't even mentioned in the latest draft of the final agreement — meant to address how the world will deal with climate change — sending activists and country leaders into an uproar Friday.

Such agreements, often adopted by nearly 200 nations and only on a near-unanimous consensus basis, are voluntary and nonbinding. Burning fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — is the chief cause of climate change.

Fossil fuels also went unmentioned in final decisions for more than 25 years until three years ago, mostly because of objections by Saudi Arabia, said Alden Meyer, a longtime analyst with the European think-tank E3G. In Dubai in 2023, however, the world agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels.” “It would be a real setback if we come out of here with no signal that we were serious about what we agreed to do three years ago,” Meyer said.

Kurum promised that a third version of the final document will be delivered Saturday morning after overnight talks. Outstanding issues dividing nations include fossil fuel language, detailed calls for carbon capture and storage for industry, financial aid for poor countries to adapt to climate change and Europe's pseudo-tariff on carbon-intensive products, Meyer said.

“Unless things change by tomorrow, we are heading for a very disappointing outcome,” Meyer said Friday night. This year's talks came amid urgent warnings that the planet is sure to breach the goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting long-term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures. October 2026 was 1.8 degrees Celsius (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the mid 1800s, according to Berkeley Earth.

It also came after a year of climate-related disasters, including Europe’s deadly heat waves and Nepal’s devastating flooding. “There is nothing on the table that protects people, or addresses the priorities of the Global South,” said Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network International, at a Friday event, where attendees chanted and held signs that read “SHAME!”

As climate talks near their end, fossil fuel debate rages

One of the main goals on the table would increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035.

But the latest draft doesn't stipulate that electricity should be generated with renewable energy sources like solar and wind, leaving the door open for fossil-fueled power plants to be counted as part of an electrification push.

“At a time when the climate crisis demands decisive action, weakening commitments on fossil fuel phase-out risks undermining progress,” said Ghiwa Nakat, executive director of Greenpeace in the Middle East and North Africa.