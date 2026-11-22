ETV Bharat / international

UN Climate Talks Break Down Over Bitter Disagreements On Fossil Fuels

Antalya: Chaotic United Nations climate talks in Turkey couldn't reach an overarching agreement on Sunday because of disagreements over whether to mention the fossil fuels that cause global warming.

Expectations had already been low heading into the two-week negotiations, but discussions about explicitly including fossil fuels — the chief cause of global warming — and other issues including money proved irreconcilable.

The talks, called COP31, continued without a main agreement known as a cover decision. The meeting had already made progress on smaller issues that nibbled at the process and the warming problem and continued to go on after the failure on the cover decision.

Any pact approved at the talks has to be by a near-unanimous consensus. Several countries and the 27-nation European Union said they couldn't accept the final proposal from the joint Turkish-Australian leadership that didn’t mention fossil fuels.

A considerably larger number of nations said that consensus on something was more important and accepted the decision, often reluctantly. Russia and Saudi Arabia pushed to keep fossil fuels out of the document.

“It’s unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels,” Irish Climate Minister Darragh O’Brien said on behalf of the EU at the climate talks, which ran nearly 48 hours overtime at the Turkish resort town of Antalya.

For most of the first 25 years of the United Nations climate talks, outcomes didn’t explicitly mention fossil fuels, until three years ago.